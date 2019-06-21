JetBoil Flash Camp Stove | $75 | Amazon
The JetBoil Flash is one of the fastest ways to boil water when you’re camping, and it’s down to $75 today on Amazon, from the usual $100.
Here’s what we had to say about it over on The Inventory:
To light it, you simply turn on the gas and press a button that creates a spark and ignites the fuel. You can even keep small fuel canisters inside the pot to save space in your pack. When I’m car camping, I usually bring the JetBoil in addition to a small campstove, so I can keep the JetBoil super-clean by using it for water only.