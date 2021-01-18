Save 25% on Honey Play Box's Brand New Angel Triple Tease

Angel Triple Tease ANGEL25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Honey Play Box want to welcome the new year with a new toy. Their Angel Triple Tease is here and ready to vibe with you in 2021. To celebrate its arrival, grab 25% off of it right now with the code ANGEL25.

As mentioned in the name Angel is a triple threat toy. I think it’s a really nice upgrade to the company’s Jubilee. The Angel fits better and offers more power all around. The tongue massager got a revamp and hits your spot perfectly. The shaft shape is made for tapping right where you need it, fast or slow. The motors are all independent, s o you can control them to the level and pattern you desire . As always, this is made of body-safe s ilicone, is waterproo f, charges via USB.

