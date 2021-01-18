It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Save 25% on Honey Play Box's Brand New Angel Triple Tease

Sheilah Villari
Angel Triple Tease | $68 | Honey Play Box | Use Code ANGEL25
Our pals at Honey Play Box want to welcome the new year with a new toy. Their Angel Triple Tease is here and ready to vibe with you in 2021. To celebrate its arrival, grab 25% off of it right now with the code  ANGEL25.

As mentioned in the name Angel is a triple threat toy. I think it’s a really nice upgrade to the company’s Jubilee. The Angel fits better and offers more power all around. The tongue massager got a revamp and hits your spot perfectly. The shaft shape is made for tapping right where you need it, fast or slow. The motors are all independent, so you can control them to the level and pattern you desire. As always, this is made of body-safe silicone, is waterproof, charges via USB.

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

