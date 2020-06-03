It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 25% on Flyco's Electric Razors for Men and Women

Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon’s Gold Box features Flyco razors for 25% off, just in time to shave those quarantine whiskers and leg hairs. Ladies get one option in the painless wet and dry bikini trimmer, now down to $23. Men have many more options here, including this blue beard trimmer complete with IPX7 water resistance and an LCD display to show you its battery level for $35. Don’t have much to spend? You can also grab a more basic model for just $16. Peruse the full list here.

