Save 25% on Blume's Self Care Bundle and Gift Yourself a Solid Start to Each Day

Blume Self Care Gift Box & Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Blume Self Care Bundle | $36 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path . Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products .

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s super viscous, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.