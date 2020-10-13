It’s Prime Day!


Save $25 on a Vava Dual Dash Cam for Amazon Prime Day


Quentyn Kennemer
VAVA Dual Dash Cam | $125 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
VAVA Dual Dash Cam | $125 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon

This Prime Day, make sure you record all your road encounters by grabbing a Vava Dual Dash Cam, now $25 off for Prime Day with a standard discount and a $10 coupon. That’s $125 for front-and-rear vehicular eyes at 1080p, but if you opt to disable the rear camera, you can capture more detail with 2560 x 1440 resolution.

It has all the works, including night vision, loop recording, collision detection for automatic accident recordings, and a parking mode that’ll automatically record and notify you whenever someone bumps into your car.

Quentyn Kennemer

