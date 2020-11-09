Save 25% on a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and Say Goodbye to Lengthy Load Times Once and for All

Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD Graphic : Gabe Carey

Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD | $150 | Adorama

Anyone who’s ever suffered through Final Fantasy XV or Fallout 4's extensive loading screens knows the pain of sporting a spinning hard drive, or even a PCIe SSD, in 2020. Samsung and others have, in part, solved for this dilemma with NVMe M.2 drives. While these storage devices don’t necessarily fix poor game optimization, they can speed up load screens for the games they hold. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus in particular checks all the boxes on review sites as one of the best SSDs you can buy. With 1TB of storage, this model is $50 off as part of Adorama’s early Cyber Monday deals.

Advertisement

For $50 less than that, you can also buy the 500GB version at a decent 17% discount right now. Take it from me, a guy who owns a computer, that an NVMe is a real game-changer for game players. Endure the oft-loathed load screen at a pace that rivals the latest PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles and experience next-gen without forking over the cash for a whole new system.