It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Save 25% on a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and Say Goodbye to Lengthy Load Times Once and for All

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAdorama Deals
1.3K
1
Save
Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD | $150 | Adorama
Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD | $150 | Adorama
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD | $150 | Adorama

Anyone who’s ever suffered through Final Fantasy XV or Fallout 4's extensive loading screens knows the pain of sporting a spinning hard drive, or even a PCIe SSD, in 2020. Samsung and others have, in part, solved for this dilemma with NVMe M.2 drives. While these storage devices don’t necessarily fix poor game optimization, they can speed up load screens for the games they hold. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus in particular checks all the boxes on review sites as one of the best SSDs you can buy. With 1TB of storage, this model is $50 off as part of Adorama’s early Cyber Monday deals.

Advertisement

For $50 less than that, you can also buy the 500GB version at a decent 17% discount right now. Take it from me, a guy who owns a computer, that an NVMe is a real game-changer for game players. Endure the oft-loathed load screen at a pace that rivals the latest PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles and experience next-gen without forking over the cash for a whole new system.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Crest Whitening Strips
Crest Whitening Strips
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Car Jump Starters and Air Purifiers, Dowinx Gaming Massage Chairs, KN95 Masks and Sanitizing Products, K-Beauty Skincare, Compustar Auto Remote Start Kit, and More

The Best Air Purifiers, According to Our Readers

Keep a Close Eye on Your Apartment With $90 off an Arlo Pro 2 Camera System

Shop Early Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Hallmark, and PS4 Games in Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale