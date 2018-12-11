25% off Strapo Wallets | Promo code KINJADEALS

I like small, front pocket wallets. I also like to carry a lot of cards, plus some cash. These two desires are usually in conflict, but the Strapo wallet can satisfy both.

The front of Strapo features two quick-access slots for your most used cards, and the back has a sturdy elastic strap to hold cash, keys, and even coins without fear of them falling out. The star of the show here though is the top, which opens up to hold the rest of your cards. They say it can hold six, but I crammed 10 into the top of my demo unit. I definitely wouldn’t recommend more than that, but I’m a credit card hoarder, so I think most of you should be fine.

But how do you get those cards out, if they’re tucked all the way inside the wallet? With the strap(o), of course. Just pull on the little elastic tab at the top of the wallet, and the entire pile of cards pops out for you to grab.

For a limited time, you can save 25% on the Strapo of your choice with promo code KINJADEALS, which brings the most affordable colors down to just $32, with free shipping on orders over $50.