Save 25% on a Beastly 90W RAVPower 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank, Just $60

If you’re looking for a portable battery pack that has enough power to handle laptops along with the likes of smartphones, tablets, a Nintendo Switch, and more, then check out this 90W USB-C power bank from RAVPower.



It hits that high 90W wattage via the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port to accommodate many laptops, including 15” MacBook Pro models and below, plus that’s more than enough power for any smartphones and tablets, as well as the Switch even while it’s being played. You also get a USB-A port alongside for simultaneous dual charging (at 65W USB-C + 18W USB-A), and this relatively compact pack holds a mighty 30,000mAh charge within.



RAVPower’s charging bank is not TSA-compliant for traveling on planes in a carry-on bag, but for your on-the-ground needs, it could be an incredibly handy backup battery. Save 25% off the list price right now when you clip the coupon at Amazon and pop in promo code KJBS76SP at checkout, bringing the price down to $60.

