It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Save 25% Off Some New Nike Kicks

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
25% Off Footwear | Nike | Use code LOGIN25
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Need a new pair of shoes? Well, now is your change to grab an awesome new pair of Nikes at a discount. From now until April 8th, use code LOGIN25 at checkout to get 25% off some Nike footwear. You do need to log into a Nike account for the code to work, though. A Nike account is free, though, so that should be no barrier to grabbing this deal!

This isn’t a store-wide sale, unfortunately, so for this deal you’re limited to just shoes with this deal. But that is what Nike’s known for, right? Whether you’re looking for a running or lifting shoe, or just shoes for everyday wear, there WILL be something in Nike’s selection that works with you. I love the look of these Nike Air Max 270 Reacts myself, and with the code they’re only $120. Not bad at all!

Finally, this sale does have some exclusions, so check below the Add to Cart button to see if the shoes you want apply.

