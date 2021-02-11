Save 25% at the Disney Store in This Massive Sitewide Sale

25% off Sitewide DISNEYPAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the spring items roll in. Until February 15, take 25% off just about anything in the entire store. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more. Grab something for yourself or a loved one; use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout.

The leader of the house of mouse has never looked better. This colorful and adorable seven-inch figure by Jerrod Maruyama was designed just for the WonderGround Gallery. If you can’t get to one of the Disney Parks just yet, bring the Magic Kingdom to your own home. This vinyl figure is a bold collector’s item and 63% off what it first sold for.

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

Fingers crossed, we are getting this Black Widow movie sooner than later. This is a great deal on this ring from RockLove because their pieces rarely go one sale. I actually own this ring, and it’s gorgeous in person. The classic Widow hourglass emblem shines and sparkles with blood-red crystals. Set in sterling silver, it was then plated in polished black ruthenium to give it a more distressed look. It wraps around the finger perfectly to show the world you’re a boss spy babe. As with all their jewelry, this comes in a beautiful collector’s box.

