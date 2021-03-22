Save 24% on a Segway Ninebot Kids Bike and Let Them Roll Into Spring in Style

Segway Ninebot 18” Kids Bike (Blue) | $212 | Amazon

Segway Ninebot 18” Kids Bike (Red) | $212 | Amazon

Advertisement

Bouncing back from a long winter is hard enough in normal times, but with the pandemic on top of that, your kids are surely itching to (safely) get back into the world. Whether they’re two-wheel pros or still getting a hang of their balance, now might be a great time to surprise them with a brand new bike and enable all kinds of spring and summer adventures ahead.

Luckily, Ninebot is currently taking 24% off of its Segway kids bike at Amazon, knocking the price down to $212 in both blue and red. There’s no electric smarts here like a lot of other Segway products, but it has a cool and refined design with 18” shock-absorbing wheels and hand brakes. It’s ideal for kids aged 5-10 and has a fully-enclosed chain.