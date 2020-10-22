Save 22% on Treblab's x3 Pro Wireless Earbuds for the Rest of the Month

Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds KINJA22PRO Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds | $54 | Amazon | Use Code KINJA22PRO



Treblab is a quality company that produces products at really affordable prices. The Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds fall right into line with that and right now they’re 22% off with the code KINJA22PRO. This sale runs until the end of October.

I’ve been using these on my errands for the last week or so and can say not only is the sound awesome they are super comfy to wear. I wasn’t sure about the hooks right away because they look rather cumbersome and truthfully the first few wears they are. But once I got them in the right place along with my mask they were great. The X3 Pro true wireless earbuds sounded perfect on my phone calls and there were little to no interruptions. I haven’t gone running with them yet but can already see how they’d be awesome in security in staying on and the music will definitely be strong no matter where I’m at. The charging case is cute and I was pleasantly surprised with the battery life. It was about two days of use before I had to recharge . And the earbuds on their own definitely seemed to go the distance so I can agree with the nine hours suggested of playtime off of a single charge. They pair fast, were easy to use, and the tunes are crisp. All in all a great option for wireless earbuds for someone who’s very active. T his deal will run until October 31.

