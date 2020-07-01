Save 21% on Anker's 5-in-1 PowerPort Hub [Exclusive]

Anker 5-in-1 PowerPort Hub KINJAPWHUB Image : Anker

Through July 5, save 21% on an Anker USB-C hub that has four USB-A 3.0 ports and a 4K HDMI port. Normally $76, your damages come down to $60 with exc lusive promo code KINJAPWHUB. The puck can be used standalone, but when you plug it into a wall, you’ll get 30W charging for MacBooks and other Power Delivery laptops, plus up to 7.5W charging for smartphones, tablets, and other devices in the first USB port. All others are data-only.