It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save 21% on Anker's 5-in-1 PowerPort Hub [Exclusive]

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAnker Deals
609
Save
Anker 5-in-1 PowerPort Hub | $60 | Amazon | Use promo code KINJAPWHUB
Anker 5-in-1 PowerPort Hub | $60 | Amazon | Use promo code KINJAPWHUB
Image: Anker
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker 5-in-1 PowerPort Hub | $60 | Amazon | Use promo code KINJAPWHUB

Through July 5, save 21% on an Anker USB-C hub that has four USB-A 3.0 ports and a 4K HDMI port. Normally $76, your damages come down to $60 with exclusive promo code KINJAPWHUB. The puck can be used standalone, but when you plug it into a wall, you’ll get 30W charging for MacBooks and other Power Delivery laptops, plus up to 7.5W charging for smartphones, tablets, and other devices in the first USB port. All others are data-only.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wash Yourself With a $8 Jumbo Dove Bodywash

Wednesday's Best Deals: Tacklife 800A Jump Starter, Anker PowerPort Hub, Carol's Daughter Hair Milk, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, and More

Air Fry, Broil, and Bake in the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 for 50% Less Today

Tidy up Your Home With $70 off a Refurbished Dyson V6 Absolute