Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Walmart and Esports Arena have their own line of gaming PCs now, and you can save on a couple of the laptops today for Cyber Monday.



$799 gets you a Core i5, a GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD (paired with a 1TB HDD), or you can spend $1199 to upgrade to a Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Both computers include 15" 1080p displays with 144hz refresh rates, and even backlit mechanical (!!) keyboards.

Advertisement

That’s a $200 discount in both cases, and the first deal we’ve seen on these machines, both of which qualify for the Intel eSports Pack Bundle, which includes free downloads of games like Paladins and PUBG.