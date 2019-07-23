Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this 4TB is currently marked down to $400, an all-time low. Moving from a traditional HDD to an SSDs is the best upgrade you can make for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. But this model really shines in terms of capacity.

This 4TB model offers read speed up to 550MB/s and write speed up to 520MB/s, which is a little slower by SSD standards. So it’s best for DIY SSD-based network attached storage, or as a secondary drive.

To be frank, this drive is not for everyone. It’s more geared for professionals who need a ton of fast and reliable storage. If that sounds like you, this is $200 off its usual price.