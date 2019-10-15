It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Save $200 on This Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera Bundle, Today Only

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.1K
1
Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera Bundle with 14-42mm and 45-150mm | $498 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera Bundle with 14-42mm and 45-150mm | $498| Amazon

Right now you can pick up the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless camera with a couple of kit lenses for $200 less than usual. This super capable 4K-ready camera is a major step up in photographic pedigree over your standard smartphone. (Ever zoom in on a night photo? Yeah, that muddy image isn’t going to make it out of your phone.)

Advertisement

This 16-megapixel camera comes with two lenses: a 14-42mm and a 45-150mm, so you’ll be able to capture everything from ultra-wide shots to zoomed photos.

This is a Gold box deal, which means this deal will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So get yours before this one invariably sells out.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Stock Up On Office Supplies From This One-Day Amazon Bic Sale
Pick Up a Refurbished 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card for Just $100
Don't Get Screwed By Missing This $11 Drill Cleaning Brush Set

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts