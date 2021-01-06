It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $200 on This 4K LG Monitor and Get a Closer Look at Your Favorite Games

Jordan McMahon
 and Giovanni Colantonio
32" LG 4K LED Monitor | $400 | BuyDig | Use Code KHY27
32" LG 4K LED Monitor | $400 | BuyDig | Use Code KHY27

So you've looked at your games, but have you ever really looked at them? I mean, have you ever just dug your head right in there and admired every single detail. I hope the answer is no, because that would probably mean you have irreparably damaged your eyes to some degree, but here's a better way to get a close look. BuyDig has a 32" LG 4K monitor on sale for $400, down from $600. If resolution is your priority when it comes to gaming, something like this is the way to go. It includes a specific Game Mode meant to optimize your screen for gaming and FreeSync technology, which helps reduce stutters and tearing. This 60Hz monitor will give you a crystal clear view of your favorite games with accurate colors and a Black Stabilizer that help brighten up overly dark spaces. Grab one if you want to literally see what all the fuss is about.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/31/2020 and updated with new information on 1/6/2021. 

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

