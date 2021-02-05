Save $200 on the Versatile 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga C740 Laptop at Best Buy, Today Only

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop Image : Andrew Hayward

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop | $600 | Best Buy



If you’re on the hunt for a solid and versatile new laptop, may we suggest Lenovo’s Yoga C740? This 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop has a 14” Full HD touch screen and can convert to put the screen on the outside , enabling tablet-like usage. It packs mid-range power with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, plus a good chunk of storage with a 256GB SSD onboard.

It’s marked down 25% off list price to $600 today at Best Buy, but this deal will only last until the end of the day—assuming supplies even last that long.