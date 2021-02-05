It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save $200 on the Versatile 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga C740 Laptop at Best Buy, Today Only

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
182
Save
Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop | $600 | Best Buy
Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop | $600 | Best Buy
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop | $600 | Best Buy

If you’re on the hunt for a solid and versatile new laptop, may we suggest Lenovo’s Yoga C740? This 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop has a 14” Full HD touch screen and can convert to put the screen on the outside, enabling tablet-like usage. It packs mid-range power with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, plus a good chunk of storage with a 256GB SSD onboard.

It’s marked down 25% off list price to $600 today at Best Buy, but this deal will only last until the end of the day—assuming supplies even last that long.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks
Now 52% off
40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks

Share This Story

Get our newsletter