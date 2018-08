Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve had the latest Surface Pro on your wishlist, Labor Day weekend is the time to buy it. Microsoft’s taking $200 off every configuration, starting at $599 for a Core i3 model with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, ranging up to over $2,500 for a top-tier model.

My $.02? It’s definitely worth the extra $200 to get the $799 model with a Core i5 and 8GB of RAM - 4GB just won’t cut it these days.