Save $200 on Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Today at Best Buy

It's all consuming.
jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook | $800 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
School’s about to start back up again, and many parents are having to deal with their living rooms doubling as classrooms right now. That means a lot of the learning experience will be online, probably for at least a little while. Computers are getting tough to buy, but if you know that all your kiddo needs is a browser and a good screen, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook is pricey, usually costing $1,000, but it’s down to $800 at Best Buy right now. That’s still pricey, but if your family’s in need of a new computer for general browsing and house management, you’ll get plenty of use out of this computer. If you don’t need this laptop’s 4K screen, 8GB of memory, or 256GB SSD, which all adds up to a pretty solid spec sheet, you can always grab a cheaper Chromebook that will get the job done, though more affordable models seem to be in short supply right now, so keep an eye out.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

