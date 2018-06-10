Graphic: Shep McAllister

The smartest Roomba is also our readers’ favorite robotic vacuum, and you can get it for $699 today, which is within $20 of the best price we’ve ever seen. That’s a lot of money for a robotic vacuum, but the 980 earns its keep with intelligent sensors that map your house, extremely powerful suction, and Wi-Fi/app/Alexa support so you can start it from anywhere.

