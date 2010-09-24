Save $200 on One of The Best Digital Cameras Out Right Now

Sony a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sony a7 III Full-F rame Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens | $1,998 | Amazon

Sony is the maker of the most innovative, best cameras on the market and right now you can pick up the Sony a7 III for $200 less, with and without the kit lens.

As a full-frame mirrorless camera, it’s both more portable than your standard DSLR but with the same power. While it won’t shoot as quickly as the a7 RIII or pack as many pixels , only the most persnickety of shooters can really tell the difference.

For most people , the a7 III captures the best parts of the a7 RIII but at a fraction of the cost. And while it’s still a little pricey at $1, 800 and $2,000 respectively , those who know what it’s capable of, know what a great value this is.

And not for nothing, but I’d suggest going with the body-only option and skip the kit lens. Instead pick up the $200 nifty-fifty and get that sexy bokeh.