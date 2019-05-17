Graphic: Eight Sleep

Between the privacy violations, the techno-fascism, and the ever-increasing indignities of gig-based capitalism, the future kind of sucks! But hey, at least we got a liquid cooled mattress out of it. Finally.

Here’s how it works:

The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem. Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod only came out last month, but now you can save $200 for Memorial Day, plus free in-home setup (a $200 value). It’s still an expensive mattress, let’s be clear (even on sale we’re talking over $1,900 for a queen), but there’s really nothing else quite like it on the market.

It’s not nearly as slick, but you can also achieve a similar cooling and heating effect with your existing mattress with ChiliPad, as we’ve covered here.