Save $200 on Any Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S20 (128GB)| $800 | Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB) | $1,000 | Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB) | $1,200 | Amazon



The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup offers some of the most advanced smartphones ever, and they’re priced accordingly. It’s tough for anyone to justify spending Samsung’s asking price, but Amazon is issuing a $200 discount on pretty much all available unlocked models, including the Galaxy S20 5G ($800), Galaxy S20+ ($1,000), and Galaxy S20 Ultra ($1,200), all with 128GB of storage.

Here are some of the specs and features they all share:

Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ 120Hz display (3200 x 1400)

Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, 128GB Storage + microSD

Five total cameras

USB-C Power Delivery, 15W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging

Samsung Pay, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

IP68 water and dust resistance

Android 10 w/ One UI 2

5G Capabilities

Exact battery capacity, display size, camera capabilities, and charging speeds change with each device, however, so get a good look at all of them with the links ahead before making your purchase.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/11/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/25/2020.