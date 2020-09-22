Save $200 on a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | $800 | Amazon

Samsung galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G | $1,100 | Amazon

Advertisement

While the capabilities of Samsung’s latest smartphones put them in an elite class of their own, the price tags match and it keeps many at bay. But today, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra 5G for $200 less than they usually cost. That’s still $800 and $1,100, respectively, a big pill to swallow for sure, but if you’re a Note fan who refused to pay four digits for one, this seems like your time to shine.

Advertisement

The Note phones are big, but for a purpose: they’re the ultimate powerhouse champions . You’re in for one of the fastest processors in the game, a massive AMOLED display to show multiple apps simultaneously, and the Wacom-powered S Pen for doodling, note taking, and multitasking. Four total cameras come on board for your photography needs on the $800 Note 20, you’ll get all-day battery life that can be charged in minutes with “Super Fast Charging”, and a whole lot more. Be sure to check out Gizmodo’s Galaxy Note 20 review to see what all the hype is about.