Save $200 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with a 256GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (256GB) | $700 | Amazon



The Surface Laptop Go is a smaller, lighter alternative to Microsoft’s standard Surface Laptop 4, and while it’s a little bit less powerful and doesn’t have that luxurious Alcantara suede-like finish on the keyboard, you might appreciate the savings even more. Right now, Amazon is offering $200 off a configuration in Sandstone with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which lands at $700 after the savings.

