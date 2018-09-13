Graphic: Microsoft

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can save $20 when you prepay for a year, and Microsoft will throw in copies of Forza 7 and Forza Horizon 3 for free, to keep forever, even if you cancel your Game Pass membership.



Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!