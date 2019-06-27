Save 20% On WESN's Premium, Titanium Quick-Release Keychain

It's all consuming.
WESN QR Quick Release Keychain | $32 | WESN | Promo code GR6BZDE1X5DY
WESN, the folks who created the smallest folding knife we’ve ever seen, just came out with a new quick-release keychain, and you can save 20% on it today with promo code GR6BZDE1X5DY.

Milled from two solid pieces of titanium, the WESN QR is built to last forever, and is an ideal addition to any keychain that requires you to remove a specific key (or miniature charging cable) with any regularity. At $32, it’s certainly not the cheapest quick-release keychain attachment out there, but it looks great, feels premium, and should last a lifetime.

