Photo: Huckberry

Wellen’s Easy Chinos are a perfect example of Fourth Pants. Pants that aren’t jeans, chinos, or dress pants, but rather a versatile hybrid that you can wear while exercising, while lounging around the house, while running errands, or while trekking through the airport.



Worn with an untucked shirt, the Easy Chinos will look just like a pair of chinos. But the difference is that that the waistband is elastic, and drawstring-secured for a comfortable fit when you just can’t be bothered to wear a belt. Get a pair from Huckberry today for $68, down from the usual $88.