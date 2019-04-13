Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon makes its own AmazonBasics luggage, because ... well... Amazon makes everything now, and several sets and individual bags are deeply discounted today.
For starters, $54 gets you a 24" hardshell spinner. Additionally, you’ll find packing cubes, duffel bags, backpacks, etc. Basically everything you’d want to stuff your crap into is on sale today, for about 20% off. Check out all the options here.