Save 20% on This Cozy NASA Sweatshirt and Everything Else at Alpha Industries

20% Sitewide Sale | Alpha Industries | Use Code HOLIDAY20
Image: Alpha Industries

20% Sitewide Sale | Alpha Industries | Use Code HOLIDAY20

This is my favorite sweatshirt of the season. As a space nerd, I love anything NASA and this official crewneck sweatshirt is one of the most comfortable I’ve owned in a very long time. This shirt and everything else is currently 20% off for Black Friday week, just use the code HOLIDAY20.

As a small person (5'3") I love oversized sweatshirts and while this is a unisex style I found even a small one was perfect for me. It’s beautifully made, very soft, and washes wonderfully. It’s a cotton/polyester mix and pretty warm at that. Alpha has its applique on the sleeve by cuff for an extra fancy touch. The light heather gray is classic and so is the fit cutting at the hip for someone not vertically challenged. I actually wear this as a long shirt with just a pair of tights and boots. Alpha Industries has an eye for detail and has produced some beautifully stylish duds.

Free shipping on orders over $150.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

