It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save 20% On This Blessed Accessory For Those 5-Port Charging Hubs

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja deals
1.3K
Save
Elevation Lab Family Charger Cable | $40 | Amazon | Promo code FAMILYKINJA. Available with an included charger for $60 with same code.
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Elevation Lab Family Charger Cable | $40 | Amazon | Promo code FAMILYKINJA. Available with an included charger for $60 with same code.

I know for a fact that a lot (like...a lot) of you guys have bought 5-port USB charging hubs over the years from companies like Anker and RAVPower, and there’s no doubt that they’re great for people that have to charge phones, tablets, e-readers, and even headphones.

Advertisement

But with great (charging) power comes great (cord management) responsibility. Enter the ingenious new Family Charger Cord from Elevation Lab, purveyors of many fine mobile accessories. It’s essentially five cables wrapped up into one easy-to-manage bundle. On one end, you get three Lightning connectors, a microUSB connector, and a USB-C connector. On the other, you get a rather hilarious row of five USB plugs spaced to fit into almost any standard 5-port USB charging hub (I didn’t know they were all spaced identically, but you learn something new every day).

If you don’t have a hub, Elevation Lab also sells a bundle that includes one, and you can save 20% on either the cable or the charging bundle right now with promo code FAMILYKINJA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Run Away With a Great Deal On Cole Haan Shoes From Amazon
This Discounted Camping Pillow Packs Down Smaller Than a Deck of Cards
Get a Cleaner Bottom For a Rock Bottom Price

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts