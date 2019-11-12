Save 20% On This Blessed Accessory For Those 5-Port Charging Hubs

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Elevation Lab Family Charger Cable | $40 | Amazon | Promo code FAMILYKINJA. Available with an included charger for $60 with same code.

I know for a fact that a lot (like...a lot) of you guys have bought 5-port USB charging hubs over the years from companies like Anker and RAVPower, and there’s no doubt that they’re great for people that have to charge phones, tablets, e-readers, and even headphones.



But with great (charging) power comes great (cord management) responsibility. Enter the ingenious new Family Charger Cord from Elevation Lab, purveyors of many fine mobile accessories. It’s essentially five cables wrapped up into one easy-to-manage bundle. On one end, you get three Lightning connectors, a microUSB connector, and a USB-C connector. On the other, you get a rather hilarious row of five USB plugs spaced to fit into almost any standard 5-port USB charging hub (I didn’t know they were all spaced identically, but you learn something new every day).

If you don’t have a hub, Elevation Lab also sells a bundle that includes one, and you can save 20% on either the cable or the charging bundle right now with promo code FAMILYKINJA.

