It's all consuming.
Save $20 on the Nutri Auto-IQ Blender, One of Ninja's Best Reviewed Products

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender | $75 | Amazon
Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients there’s the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $20 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

