Photo: Gizmodo

We’ve already mentioned Nike’s wide-ranging extra 20% off sale, but one deal deserves a special mention: 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity, which hardly ever goes on sale. I’m not totally sure why promo code HOT20 works on these, since it’s only supposed to be for sale items, but hey, I’m not complaining.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.