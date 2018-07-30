We’ve already mentioned Nike’s wide-ranging extra 20% off sale, but one deal deserves a special mention: 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity, which hardly ever goes on sale. I’m not totally sure why promo code HOT20 works on these, since it’s only supposed to be for sale items, but hey, I’m not complaining.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ GPS/Cellular 42mm with Nylon Band | $343 | Nike | Promo code HOT20
- Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ GPS/Cellular 38mm with Nylon Band | $319 | Nike | Promo code HOT20
- Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ GPS/Cellular 42mm with Nike Sports Band | $343 | Nike | Promo code HOT20
Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.
