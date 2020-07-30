Save 20% on The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Special Editions for Switch and PlayStation 4

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Extracurricular Edition (Switch) | $48 | Amazon

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Early Enrollment Edition (PS4) | $48 | Amazon

Looking for a new RPG to try? The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has a passionate following who swear by this turn-based RPG. Featuring a world filled with rich lore and deep characters, you can purchase the Extracurricular Edition up at Amazon for $48, a 20% discount. On Nintendo Switch, t hat package comes with a 20-page artbook, alternate cover art, an animated lenticular card, and over a dozen DLC items. PS4's version of the special release is called Early Enrollment Edition, and folks buying that one will be in for a soundtrack instead of the art card and DLC.

Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future. Though all is calm now, the nefarious Ouroboros organization continues to weave a dark plot that could engulf the entire continent in war...or perhaps something even more sinister. Trails of Cold Steel III invites pla yers into a world full of intrigue and excitement that is years in the making. They will embark on a whirlwind tour through the never-before-seen lands of the recently expanded Erebonian countryside, and encounter fresh faces as well as old friends familiar to fans of the series. In true Trails fashion, the deep, engaging story pairs with an incredible cast of characters and a combat system refined over decades of innovative RPG world-building.