It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Save 20% on The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Special Editions for Switch and PlayStation 4

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsAmazonGamingVideo GamesVideo Game Deals
243
Save
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Extracurricular Edition (Switch) | $48 | Amazon The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Early Enrollment Edition (PS4) | $48 | Amazon
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Extracurricular Edition (Switch) | $48 | Amazon
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Early Enrollment Edition (PS4) | $48 | Amazon
Screenshot: NIS America
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Extracurricular Edition (Switch) | $48 | Amazon
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Early Enrollment Edition (PS4) | $48 | Amazon

Advertisement

Looking for a new RPG to try? The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has a passionate following who swear by this turn-based RPG. Featuring a world filled with rich lore and deep characters, you can purchase the Extracurricular Edition up at Amazon for $48, a 20% discount. On Nintendo Switch, that package comes with a 20-page artbook, alternate cover art, an animated lenticular card, and over a dozen DLC items. PS4's version of the special release is called Early Enrollment Edition, and folks buying that one will be in for a soundtrack instead of the art card and DLC.

Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future.

Though all is calm now, the nefarious Ouroboros organization continues to weave a dark plot that could engulf the entire continent in war...or perhaps something even more sinister.

Trails of Cold Steel III invites players into a world full of intrigue and excitement that is years in the making. They will embark on a whirlwind tour through the never-before-seen lands of the recently expanded Erebonian countryside, and encounter fresh faces as well as old friends familiar to fans of the series. In true Trails fashion, the deep, engaging story pairs with an incredible cast of characters and a combat system refined over decades of innovative RPG world-building.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
This Digital Photo Frame Is the Perfect Gift While You're Away From Loved Ones
Brookstone PhotoShare 8" Photo Frame
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Two Rechargeable Xbox One Controller Batteries for $17

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: How Often Should I Change My Wiper Blades?

Store Your Extra Food in 16 Airtight Containers for $25

Nurture Your Inner Germaphobe and Never Touch Anything Again With These Antimicrobial Keychain Tools