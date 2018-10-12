Graphic: ThermoWorks

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Thanksgiving dinner is just around the corner, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a rare 20% discount (in autumnal red, orange, and yellow only) on our readers’ favorite meat thermometer: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so don’t let this deal overcook.