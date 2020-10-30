Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE Today on Amazon

40mm Apple Watch SE | $260 | Amazon

44mm Apple Watch SE | $290 | Amazon

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $260 for the 40mm edition and $290 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $260, and the 44mm model is down from $310 to $290. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Jordan McMahon in October 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/30/2020.