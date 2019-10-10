Save 20% On Sunglasses, Blue Light Glasses, and More From Privé Revaux

20% off Sitewide Photo : Privé Revaux

20% off Sitewide | Privé Revaux | Promo code Kinja20

Privé Revaux has long made some great looking, affordable sunglasses, and they’ve lately moved into blue light-blocking specs and higher-end frames. But no matter what style you’re interested in, everything on their site is 20% off today with promo code Kinja20.



Advertisement

I’d start your search with the new Black collection, which are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. They’re a steal at $40, and you can get them for $32 each with our code.

Even if you aren’t interested in sunglasses, the brand also makes some of the best looking blue light blocking glasses out there, so you can ease your eye strain while you stare at a screen all day.

All orders ship for free, and glasses start at just $24 with our discount, so you might as well give at least one frame a shot.