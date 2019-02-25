Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Sphero

Sphero’s ridiculously fun rolling robots got even smarter late last year with the release of the BOLT, which added a tiny display and the ability to sync up with other BOLTs to create an adorable rolling robot army that nobody would mind overthrowing humanity.



You can drive it around for up to two hours on a charge with a joystick-based phone app, or use it as an educational tool with a free app that can teach you (or your kid, more likely) how to program. Just roll over to Amazon to save $20, matching the deal we saw around Black Friday.