It's all consuming.
Save 20% on a Ton of Sonos Wi-Fi Speakers and Accessories Right Now

Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
20% off Sonos Speakers | Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can save 20% on Sonos’ entire line of speakers. Here are your options: $559 for the Playbase, Playbar, or Sub, and $320-300 for the Beam.

This is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof speaker system. The best part? The deals are available across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, just in case one place sells out.

The only real exception to that, is the Sonos Beam. Amazon is selling it for just $300 or $20 less than everyone else.

And if you’re still holding on to a gift card, this is a terrific time to buy.

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

