Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can save 20% on a bunch of them from World Wide Stereo. Choose from Sonos’ entire line of speakers plus a few accessories thanks to eBay’s sale. Hell, I might even finally pick up the Sonos Sub because of this sale.

Of course, Sonos’ refurbished blowout is still going on with a more limited selection, but some prices of the prices do edge out this current eBay sale.

Regardless of which route you take, this is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof speaker system.