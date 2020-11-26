It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Save 20% on Sleepwear for the Whole Family in Disney's Black Friday Sale

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDisney DealsBlack Friday Dealsblack fridayholiday 2020
30
Save
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
The season of loungewear is upon us. I feel like Thanksgiving just kicks off a month of it being acceptable to chill in sweatpants and sleepwear for 24 hours. I personally wouldn’t do it but if you are they should be cute. Let Disney put you in some new snuggle gear for 20% less today. Use the code EXTRA20 at checkout. This code will also work on most of the site but we wanted to highlight how snazzy this category is.

I am so upset they don’t make some of these jammies in adult sizes because I’d 100% rock both Forky ($13) and Baby Yoda ($14). Disney, I’m begging you, please make Sheilah sized Forky things! I promised to buy it. That being said these are adorable sets that can be for boys or girls, ignore the description. The top and bottom are made with warm fleece to keep even the littlest geek cozy.

There are a lot of lounge pants for grown-ups though. The prices vary but almost all of them accept the discount code. For the evil queen or villainess, these Maleficent loungers are key. They’re a cotton blend and ideal to relax in after a day or conjuring and potion making.

Free shipping on orders over $75 just use the code SHIPMAGIC.

