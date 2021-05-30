Save 20% On Skincare Essentials This Summer at iHerb Right Now

Maui Babe, After Browning Lotion | $9 | iHerb

Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin, & Nails, Strawberry (140ct.) | $11

Mad Hippie SPF 30+ UVA/UVB Sunscreen | $16

iHerb has a sale on some favorite summer essentials right now.

First off, protection is key. Grab some SPF from Mad Hippie at iHerb right now for $16— the discount will show up in your cart as long as you’re trying it before June 2 at 10 a.m. PST.

If you’re looking to build a tan (I’m not your mother, do what you want) maybe you need something else— maybe check out the Maui Babe line. Their signature Maui Babe Browning Lotion is $10 right now when you add it to your cart. Check out their After Sun care lotion for $9.

There are other Super Deals to be found at iHerb beyond suncare items. I personally might stock up on Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin, and Nails Vitamin Gummies for $11! I love the strawberry flavor and my nails need all the help they can get.

Check out other Super Deals right here!