It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $20 on Sennheiser's HD 350BT Wireless Headphones

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones | $100 | Crutchfield
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones | $100 | Crutchfield
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones | $100 | Crutchfield

While $100 for headphones isn’t a cheap buy for everyone, it’s an excellent price for a pair of powerful Sennheiser wireless cans in the HD 350BT, now $20 off at the likes of Best Buy and Crutchfield. They’ll offer Sennheiser’s beloved sound signature over a pair of 32mm dynamic drivers, and with Bluetooth 5.0 AptX Low Latency, they’re totally usable for gaming and movies with minimal audio sync issues.

Like many other Sennheiser wireless headsets, the Smart Control app puts you in control of several features (there’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support) and sound EQ settings to make the 350BT your own. You’ll have 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it gets to full in under 2 hours with a USB-C connection. These are also foldable for easy storage.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

