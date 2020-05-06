It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Save $20 on Samsung’s 1 TB Portable SSD Today

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
127
Save
Samsung 1 TB Portable SSD | $180 | B&amp;H Photo
Samsung 1 TB Portable SSD | $180 | B&H Photo
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung 1 TB Portable SSD | $180 | B&H Photo

If you’re tired of getting that reminder that your disk is almost full, or you’re running out of room to store the family photos and all your favorite movies, a portable SSD should do the trick. They’re small, stay out of the way, and now come with plenty of storage without costing too much. Samsung’s 1 TB portable SSD is tiny and reliable, and you can get it for $20 off today at B&H Photo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

10 Must-Have Accessories for Your New MacBook Pro

GOOLOO's 2000A Jump Starter Falls to $60, the Lowest Ever

Wednesday's Best Deals: Overwatch LEGO Set, Hisense 75" QLED TV, Etsy Terrarium Kit, 2000A Jump Starter, 12-Month PlayStation Plus, and More

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is $31