Samsung Duo Pad | $80 | Amazon



Samsung 15W Fast Charger | $60 | Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Charging Pad | $150 | Amazon

Hey, are you a Samsung junkie? Well, for a limited time, Amazon is doing you a solid and is offering 20% off it s Duo Pad, Fast Charger, and Galaxy Buds (with an added charging pad). So why not charge all your devices and listen to music in style? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Advertisement