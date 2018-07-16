RTIC’s Soft Packs are our readers’ favorite coolers, and the 30 can model has a rare discount to $115 today, or $20 less than usual. I own this myself, and it really does keep ice frozen for days.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save $20 On Our Readers' Favorite Cooler
RTIC’s Soft Packs are our readers’ favorite coolers, and the 30 can model has a rare discount to $115 today, or $20 less than usual. I own this myself, and it really does keep ice frozen for days.