Save $20 On Nvidia Shield Android TV Stick And Watch Your Favorite Shows On The Go

If you tend to travel a lot but don’t like to drag along your laptop or tablet to watch your favorite movies or shows in the hotel, you might be in the market for a streaming stick. You can carry it with you wherever you go to pop into the TV, connect to wifi, and then kick back and enjoy.

Advertisement

One particularly great option for this is the versatile Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K, which is $20 off right now at Amazon. That makes it $129, down from its normal price of $149, so you’re getting 13% off. This Alexa-enabled device features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a crisp picture and excellent surround sound. It also includes a stealth, compact build perfect for taking on the go with Alexa-enabled voice control.

Whether you want to watch your favorite content or add a controller and play games, this version of Nvidia’s Shield line is a great choice.