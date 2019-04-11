Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s the most wonderful time of the (sports) year, at least for buying team apparel. The NBA and NHL playoffs are ramping up, baseball is getting under way, and you can support your favorite team or school for 20% off at Fanatics with promo code SPRING20. That applies to all full price items (with a few exceptions like jerseys), so go fill up a cart.



The NBA and NHL stuff is obvious given the circumstances, but we want to give a special shout out to the Copa de la Diversión Minor League Baseball alternate New Era hats. I want every single one of them, from the San Antonio Flying Chanclas to the El Paso Margaritas to the Durham Malde Ojos to the Clinton Elotes.