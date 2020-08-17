Save 20% on MysteryVibe's Poco, an App-Controlled Bendable Bullet

Poco Bendable Bullet RELAX20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Poco Bendable Bullet | MysteryVibe | Use Code RELAX20

I’m living for this era of app-controlled pleasure aids. It really adds a level of fun especially if you and your partner like to tease each other. Enter :phrasing: the bendable bullet vibrator Poco ($72) from our pals at MysteryVibe. They are giving you 20% off with the code RELAX20.

This little bullet is one of the most advanced on the market and has all the innovation I’ve been talking about. It’s charged by USB, has a long battery life even after a quick charge, is showerproof, and is controlled through a smart app. I’m really all about that letting your significant other take control too. It’s compact so it’s perfect for first-timers. It’s a toy with a lot of power if you need/want it but is gentle and comfortable for those who may be more sensitive.

