It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Save 20% on MysteryVibe's Poco, an App-Controlled Bendable Bullet

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMysteryVibe
412
Save
Poco Bendable Bullet | MysteryVibe | Use Code RELAX20
Poco Bendable Bullet | MysteryVibe | Use Code RELAX20
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Poco Bendable Bullet | MysteryVibe | Use Code RELAX20

I’m living for this era of app-controlled pleasure aids. It really adds a level of fun especially if you and your partner like to tease each other. Enter :phrasing: the bendable bullet vibrator Poco ($72) from our pals at MysteryVibe. They are giving you 20% off with the code RELAX20.

Advertisement

This little bullet is one of the most advanced on the market and has all the innovation I’ve been talking about. It’s charged by USB, has a long battery life even after a quick charge, is showerproof, and is controlled through a smart app. I’m really all about that letting your significant other take control too. It’s compact so it’s perfect for first-timers. It’s a toy with a lot of power if you need/want it but is gentle and comfortable for those who may be more sensitive.

Free shipping on orders over $40.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
PPE-AID Daily Sanitary Kit
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Aukey’s Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger for Only $20

Save Up to 65% During Wayfair's Home Renovation Sale

This Funny Looking Padlock is Super Useful and Only $6 for Two

Sunday's Deals of the Day: $50 Switch Titles, Fitbit Ones, Touchless Soap Dispensers, and More